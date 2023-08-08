Tax collection up 11.6% in 4 months: Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Chandigarh, August 7
Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Cheema on Monday said the state had registered an increase of 16.5 per cent and 20.87 per cent in revenue from the goods and services tax (GST) and excise during the first four months of the financial year.
Cheema said the state had received a revenue of Rs 5,846 crore from the GST, Rs 2,772 crore from Excise, Rs 2,286 crore from Value Added Tax (VAT), Rs 80 crore from Central Sales Tax (CST) and Rs 51 crore from the Punjab State Development Tax (PSDT) during the first four months of 2022-23. The total revenue of Rs 11,037 crore was collected from these sources till the end of July 2022.
Cheema said this year, April to July, the department had reflected a consistent improvement with the collection of Rs 6,810 crore from the GST, Rs 3,033.78 crore from Excise, Rs 2,348 crore from VAT.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...