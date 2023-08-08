Tax collection up 11.6% in 4 months: Punjab FM Harpal Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Cheema on Monday said the state had registered an increase of 16.5 per cent and 20.87 per cent in revenue from the goods and services tax (GST) and excise during the first four months of the financial year.

Cheema said the state had received a revenue of Rs 5,846 crore from the GST, Rs 2,772 crore from Excise, Rs 2,286 crore from Value Added Tax (VAT), Rs 80 crore from Central Sales Tax (CST) and Rs 51 crore from the Punjab State Development Tax (PSDT) during the first four months of 2022-23. The total revenue of Rs 11,037 crore was collected from these sources till the end of July 2022.

Cheema said this year, April to July, the department had reflected a consistent improvement with the collection of Rs 6,810 crore from the GST, Rs 3,033.78 crore from Excise, Rs 2,348 crore from VAT.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Harpal Cheema