Teach history of Sahibzadas in Delhi schools, demands DSGMC

New Delhi, February 10
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to include the history of the four Sahibzadas — children of Guru Gobind Singh — in the school curriculum in Delhi.
In a letter written to Kejriwal on the issue, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said the Government of India had officially declared to observe “Veer Baal Diwas” on December 26 every year to commemorate the unparalleled martyrdom of the Sahibzadas — Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.
A chapter on the Sahibzadas should be included in the textbooks of the schools of the Delhi Government so that children can learn about them, said the DSGMC. The letter also demanded that a chapter on “Delhi Fateh Divas” should be included in the textbooks of the Delhi Government schools to educate children about the time when native Indians defeated Mughal Emperor Shah Alam-II in 1783.
