Teach ‘inhumane’ govt a lesson: LoP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday cautioned the voters of Jalandhar to evaluate the ‘poor performance and ill-intentions of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government’ before reaching out to the poll booth and pressing the EVM button.

Bajwa said the voters of Jalandhar must remember that they have a huge responsibility on their shoulders on behalf of Punjab to teach the most inhumane, immature and anti-Punjab government a lesson.

“I am terming AAP an inhumane government because no humane government could ever think of doing what they did in Latifpura of Jalandhar. They demolished the houses of poor people on the threshold of winter. Hundreds of families, including women, children and elderly citizens, were forced to spend freezingly cold nights without shelters on their heads. No Punjabi can ever forget the government’s insensitive approach towards the family of the slain singer, Sidhu Moosewala, who are struggling to get justice,” he said.