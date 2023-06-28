Teacher caught demanding money for increasing marks

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 27

A team of Punjabi University, Patiala, today allegedly caught an ad hoc teacher working at Desh Bhagat College, Sangrur, in a cash-for-marks scam.

The team recovered an answer sheet from the possession of the teacher who had come to meet the student at Old Patiala bus stand.

Sources said they received a call recording wherein a faculty member of the affiliated college could be heard demanding a bribe from students to increase their marks in BA English exam (final year).

Sources said, “The teacher had decided the time of the meeting and had come to the old city bus stand along with her husband to meet the student on Tuesday. The student came from Chandigarh. The university team also reached the spot and recovered the answer sheet from the possession of the teacher. However, no cash was recovered.”

“The faculty member has been handed over to the police. They will take further action in the matter,” the university official said.

A senior official said the university may recall all the answer sheets sent for checking to faculty members.