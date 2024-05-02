Teacher escapes unhurt after her car catches fire

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 1

For the second consecutive day, a car in Sriganganagar was reduced to ashes due to a fire that broke out near a school on Sriganganagar-Hanumangarh road.

On receiving information, a team led by Bau Devi from the fire department reached the spot with a fire tender. By then, the fire had completely engulfed the car. The fire brigade brought the fire under control.

According to the information, a woman teacher was going for her duty to a government school in a village by her car. The vehicle caught fire on the way. The woman was oblivious of the fire rising in her car. When people saw it, they raised an alarm. They stopped the car and told her that there was a fire at the vehicle’s back and she immediately stepped out of the car. Meanwhile, the fire gained momentum. Within no time the car was completely burnt.

According to fire brigade personnel, it is initially believed that the fire in this Santro car was caused by a short circuit in the wiring setup.

Earlier, a car suddenly caught fire in a similar manner near Chak Maharajka village on the highway bypass near Sadhuwali yesterday. A woman and a man traveling in this car saved themselves by coming out immediately.

Fire personnel said that people must keep fire protection equipment in their vehicles and one should also know how to operate the same. Do not panic in case of fire, instead use the device and extinguish the fire quickly. This can prevent major losses, a fire official said.

