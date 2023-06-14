 Teachers atop water tank : The Tribune India

In Brief

Teachers atop water tank

Teachers atop water tank

Photo for representational purpose only.



Our Correspondent

Sangrur: Members of the Sikhiya Providers Union staged a protest at the Sangrur-Patiala road on Tuesday. They dispersed in the evening after a meeting with senior authorities was fixed, but six union members remained atop a water tank in Khurana village. “To regularise our services, formalities were completed five months back. But after that, there has been no action,” said Manpreet Singh, state chief of the union. TNS

Three arrested for theft

Muktsar: SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said three suspects had been arrested for theft at a house in Gidderbaha on May 31. He said stolen goods had been recovered from them. In another incident, four persons have been arrested for involvement in death of a man on June 10. TNS

Protest for repair of road

Muktsar: Activists of various organisations on Tuesday lodged a protest at Bhangewala village. They were demanding speedy repair of the Muktsar-Ferozepur road. The protesters claimed that a number of mishaps were occurring due to the poor condition of this road, but no one seemed to be bothered. TNS

Youth dies by suicide

Abohar: A 23-year-old youth, identified as Raju, who had been working as a mason, hanged himself from a tree at Dangarkhera village near here on Tuesday. On the statement of his mother Guddi Devi, the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. OC

Man flees after killing wife

Abohar: Khaira Bibi (60) was allegedly killed by her husband at Khunja Mohalla near Hanumangarh on Monday night. The accused, identified as Isaak Khan, fled after the crime, neighbours said. SHO Naresh Gera said Khan attacked his wife using a knife repeatedly. A case was registered after conducting a post-mortem on Tuesday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

4
Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

5
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

6
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

7
Himachal In Brief

Tunnel on Kiratpur-Manali NH to get facelift, shut

8
Haryana

Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

9
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

10
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

Man wanted for twin murders lands in Delhi Police net