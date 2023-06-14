Teachers atop water tank

Our Correspondent

Sangrur: Members of the Sikhiya Providers Union staged a protest at the Sangrur-Patiala road on Tuesday. They dispersed in the evening after a meeting with senior authorities was fixed, but six union members remained atop a water tank in Khurana village. “To regularise our services, formalities were completed five months back. But after that, there has been no action,” said Manpreet Singh, state chief of the union. TNS

Three arrested for theft

Muktsar: SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said three suspects had been arrested for theft at a house in Gidderbaha on May 31. He said stolen goods had been recovered from them. In another incident, four persons have been arrested for involvement in death of a man on June 10. TNS

Protest for repair of road

Muktsar: Activists of various organisations on Tuesday lodged a protest at Bhangewala village. They were demanding speedy repair of the Muktsar-Ferozepur road. The protesters claimed that a number of mishaps were occurring due to the poor condition of this road, but no one seemed to be bothered. TNS

Youth dies by suicide

Abohar: A 23-year-old youth, identified as Raju, who had been working as a mason, hanged himself from a tree at Dangarkhera village near here on Tuesday. On the statement of his mother Guddi Devi, the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. OC

Man flees after killing wife

Abohar: Khaira Bibi (60) was allegedly killed by her husband at Khunja Mohalla near Hanumangarh on Monday night. The accused, identified as Isaak Khan, fled after the crime, neighbours said. SHO Naresh Gera said Khan attacked his wife using a knife repeatedly. A case was registered after conducting a post-mortem on Tuesday.