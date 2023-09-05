Teachers’ Day: Govt to honour 80 educators

Chandigarh, September 4
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday approved the list of 80 teachers to be honoured by the government on the occasion of Teachers’ Day tomorrow.
According to the list approved by the minister, the Teachers’ State Awards will be given to 54 teachers, while the Young Teacher Awards will be given to 11 teachers. Ten other teachers will be given administrative awards and five will be facilitated with special honours.
Bains said that the government would organise a state-level function at Moga and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be the chief guest on the occasion.
