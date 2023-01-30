Fazilka: Teachers demand extension for DEO Sukhvir Singh Bal

Tribune News Service

Fazilka, January 29

At least eight government teacher unions have demanded an extension in the service of District Education Officer (DEO) Sukhvir Singh Bal, who is a national award recipient. Bal will retire on January 31 after attaining the age of 58 years.

Sources said usually the service of national award recipients were extended for two year. But according to union leaders Bal would retire at the age of 58 years, the reason best known to the authorities concerned.

The BEd Adhayapak Front, Block Primary Officers Union (Recognised) and Affiliated School Association, Private School Association, Adhayapak Dal, Teachers Club, Pensioners Association, Abohar, and Headmasters Association in a letter to Education Minister and Education Secretary, Punjab, pleaded that keeping in view the meritorious services of Bal, two-year extension be granted to the DEO, presently posed in Fazilka.

Satinder Batra, president, Headmaster Association, said Bal, who had been serving as DEO since 2014, won the state award in 2012 and the national award in 2015.

Batra said Bal was also the State Commissioner of Scout and Guide, Punjab. He said Bal had an innovative approach towards teaching that made imparting education to children easier.

