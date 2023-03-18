Teachers demand inclusion of farm stir in curriculum

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 17

Schoolteachers have demanded inclusion of the year-long farmers’ stir against the farm laws on Delhi borders in curriculum.

While former Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairman Professor Yograj Sharma had assured to form a committee to look into the nitty-gritties of the changes two months ago, the teachers said the matter had been ignored since his resignation.

Members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) had met Sharma in December 2022 and demanded incorporation of the farmers’ stir in school curriculum.

Vikramdev Singh, chief, DTF, said, “The PSEB chairman had assured that they would form a committee to look into the matter. After his resignation, nothing moved forward. The state government should take a decision in this regard.”

He said, “The government should make such books available at libraries in schools and colleges.”