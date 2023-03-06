Teachers must not be deputed for non-teaching work: Bains

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday sent a letter to the Chief Secretary and asked him to not assign any non-educational work to teachers. He asked him to stop this practice to save the future of students.

The letter has been written in view of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s promise to not depute government teachers for non-educational works.

In his letter, the minister said the government schools of the state are committed to imparting quality education to students.

Therefore, it is important that teachers always remain available in schools and that no extra work is assigned from them other than teaching.

He asked the Chief Secretary to form a committee consisiting of Chief Electoral Officer Punjab, Principal Secretary (School Education) and Principal Secretary (Governance Reforms) to review whether teachers should be deputed for additional work except teaching. He also asked him to formulate a policy after discussion with different stakeholders and submit the report within three months.

“It will be a historic decision if we decide not to depute teachers for non-educational work, which would greatly benefit not only the teachers and students, but the entire school education system of the state,” said the minister.