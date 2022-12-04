Teachers seek job letters, protest

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 3

Demanding appointment letters of ETT teachers, the Berozgar Vimukt Jati Sangh today staged a protest during a state-level function held on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Malout.

Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur was the chief guest and was addressing the public when the protesters raised anti-government slogans.

The police personnel removed the protesters from the venue. Some protesters were taken to the police station, but later freed.

The protesters claimed that they had fulfilled the conditions required for an ETT teacher, but the state government was not giving them appointment letters.

They have been protesting near Dr Baljit Kaur’s residence in Faridkot for one and a half month now.

“The state government issued an order on September 15 this year, which stated that 2 per cent reservation of ‘vimukt jati’ was stopped. However, the recruitment of EET teachers had been completed a week before the issuance of this order. If our demand is not met, we will continue our protest,” the protesters said.

Dr Baljit Kaur said the issue had been discussed in the Cabinet meeting and would personally speak to the Chief Minister in this regard.