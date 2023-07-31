Punjab teachers sent to IIM-A for training

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 30

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday flagged off the first batch of headmasters for expert training at the IIM, Ahmedabad.

Interacting with the media after flagging off the batch, the Chief Minister said while delegations of principals were coming back after receiving training in Singapore, this batch was going to Ahmedabad for five days for upscaling of their expertise.

Mann said the motive was to ensure that students get quality education so that they could compete with their convent educated peers.

The Chief Minister said as good coaches produce excellent playersm similarly an updated teacher would help in grooming able students for the coming future.

The Chief Minister said after assuming the charge of office, he had laid thrust on regularising the services of 12,710 teachers by overcoming all legal and administrative hiccups.

He said every year a 5 per cent increment would be given to these teachers, including holidays. The Cabinet also gave nod to the new Sports Policy-2023 focusing on jobs, training, incentives and robust infrastructure for players.

