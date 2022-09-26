Teachers to meet Punjab Government panel on October 1

Tribune News Service

Barnala, September 25

After allegedly facing the lathicharge on September 19 near the residence of Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Barnala, members of the 1158 Assistant Professor and Librarian Front Punjab protested here again.

They lifted the protest after a panel meeting with the Punjab Government was fixed for October 1.

“The Punjab and Haryana High Court had quashed our selection in August 2022. Since then, we have been trying to get a panel meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to convince him to challenge the quashing, but to no avail,” said Dr Sohail.

