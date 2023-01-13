Team collects wheat samples in Sangrur

Sangrur, January 12
A team of the agriculture ministry visited Nadampur village of the district and collected wheat crop samples. This comes after The Tribune reported that the wheat crop was turning yellow.
“We have taken samples and sent these to Jalandhar for testing. The exact reason behind the wheat crop turning yellow can be ascertained only after testing. However, there can be multiple reasons, including excessive irrigation, improper use of urea and lack of micronutrients, said Chandra Bhan, Assistant Plant Protection Officer, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
The team members also interacted with farmers of Nadampur village and responded to their queries.
“Low temperature has affected the wheat crop in my field and plants have started turning yellow. The central team also took samples,” said Kulwinder Singh. Sangrur Chief Agriculture Officer Harbans Singh said they were providing every type of assistance to farmers.
