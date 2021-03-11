Team up with STF to take on big sharks running drug mafia in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann tells police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to work in tandem with the Special Task Force (STF) and launch joint operations to nab big sharks running the drug mafia in the state.

“In case any incident of drug supply comes to my notice, the SSP or the CP concerned will be held accountable,” said the CM while addressing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and SSPs here today.

He asked the police officers to immediately take action on complaints related to drug trafficking.

Emphasising the need to tightening the noose around drug smugglers, CM Mann said: “Strict action will be taken in case of default bail due to non-presentation of challan within the stipulated period, particularly in cases of commercial seizure of drugs.”

The CM underlined the need to evolve an effective mechanism to punish erring police officials who were allegedly patronising drug peddlers.

The Chief Minister also directed the DGP to issue guidelines to all SSPs not to disclose the price of seized drugs as it attracted gullible youth to drug peddling.

Mann asked the Health and Police Departments to adopt a reformist approach towards petty offenders.

“The number of Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics are being increased from 208 to 500. With this, drug addicts will get treatment within a radius of 5-6 km of their homes,” he said.

As preventive measures, Mann said DCs, SSPs, SDMs and DSPs must visit areas of their jurisdiction regularly.

“The focus should be on revamping the sports infrastructure in villages and wards, besides intensifying efforts to hold sports meets and youth festivals. In this manner, the energy of the youth can be channelled towards constructive activities,” he added.

OOAT clinics to be increased The number of Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics are being increased to 500. Addicts will get easy access to treatment. — Bhagwant Mann, CM

#bhagwant mann #drug menace