‘Team work important, so what if I didn’t get a ticket this time’

Punjab Congress campaign committee chairman Rana Kanwar Pal Singh, popularly known as Rana KP, is recently appointed the chairman of the 35-member Punjab Congress campaign committee for the Lok Sabha polls after being denied the party ticket from Anandpur Sahib. He feels there is nothing wrong in the Congress and AAP fighting jointly elsewhere but separately in Punjab. In an exclusive talk with Nitin Jain, the senior Congressman shares his view on various issues. Excerpts:

You were a contender for ticket from Anandpur Sahib but instead Vijay Inder Singla, who is an outsider, has been fielded. How do you see this development?

This is the party’s decision and I don’t believe in this ‘insider-outsider’ thing. Party has given me a more important role and position. It is a team work.

Your appointment as the Congress campaign committee chairman is seen as a move to placate you following ticket denial. Your take?

As I said, it is a team effort. Someone is assigned one role and someone another.

In Ludhiana also, Congress fielded state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also an outsider. How do you see this decision? Don’t you think Warring or his wife was better placed in Bathinda, from where they were contenders as well?

Party takes so many factors into consideration while allotting a ticket. We have an equally good candidate in Bathinda, who is a three-time MLA. As I said, these insider/outsider things are inconsequential. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from Gujarat and fighting from Varanasi and Smiriti Irani is outsider to Amethi.

Are you convinced with the choice of Congress candidates in Punjab? Or were there better choices available?

I am absolutely convinced. There is so much homework done before choosing a candidate and there is always more than one good and suitable candidate. But once the party makes the pick, everyone accepts and respects the decision.

Several senior Congress leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu are not participating in this election campaign. Haven’t they been approached or have they refused to do so?

Everyone will be joining the party campaign shortly.

What are the focus areas of the campaign committee?

To undo 10 years of injustice, we are focusing on common people, not the select elite.

From former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who was very close to you, to Sunil Jakhar, a host of tall leaders had quit the Congress to join the BJP in the recent past but despite all this, you are still in the Congress. How do you see your party colleagues’ vis-a-vis your own political prospects?

That is a decision they took. I can’t comment on that.

You are among the tallest leaders left in the Congress in Punjab. How do you see the party’s prospects in this Lok Sabha poll in the state? How many seats do you think Congress will win in Punjab?

It is difficult to think which seat we are not winning. Congress may win 13 out of 13 seats in Punjab. There is a reason for it. Congress is the only party which has presence in every region be it rural or urban, every caste and every section of society. No other party can claim such mass representation. There is massive anti-incumbency against the AAP and the BJP and Akalis are quite insignificant, irrelevant and inconsequential.

The Congress and AAP are both members of INDIA bloc and are fighting this election jointly elsewhere but separately in Punjab. How do you see this development? Will this work or not?

There is nothing wrong about it. It is happening in Kerala and West Bengal also. State issues are different where we differ with and oppose the AAP in Punjab, while we have a common cause at the national level. I don’t see any contradiction in that.

Were you personally in favour of alliance with AAP in Punjab?

I always go by what the party decides. Because, I believe, the party always looks at a bigger picture.

With BJP claiming 400 plus seats, how many seats do you think Congress alone and INDIA bloc jointly will win this election?

Take in writing from me today. BJP will not even touch 200 seats. The Congress’ performance will be immensely spectacular. We will win about 200 seats.

With contrary stand in Punjab and other neighbouring states, do you think Congress and AAP can ever reach a consensus on any state or national issue?

As I have said, we may differ and oppose each other on various issues in the state, although there can be many issues we can and we should agree like the problem of drugs, farmers’ distress and unemployment, at the national level, we already have identified a common cause.

The BJP is seeking votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi. Who is one such leader in Congress or even INDIA bloc on whose name Opposition can seek votes?

I believe if you don’t have enough achievements and right promises to make, you resort to seeking votes in someone’s name. The BJP should be seeking votes for ten-year performance, if they have any to their credit. The INDIA bloc is seeking votes on the issues that concern the country and its common man.

