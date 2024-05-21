 ‘Team work important, so what if I didn’t get a ticket this time’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Team work important, so what if I didn’t get a ticket this time’

RANA KANWAR PAL SINGH, PUNJAB CONGRESS CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN

‘Team work important, so what if I didn’t get a ticket this time’


Punjab Congress campaign committee chairman Rana Kanwar Pal Singh, popularly known as Rana KP, is recently appointed the chairman of the 35-member Punjab Congress campaign committee for the Lok Sabha polls after being denied the party ticket from Anandpur Sahib. He feels there is nothing wrong in the Congress and AAP fighting jointly elsewhere but separately in Punjab. In an exclusive talk with Nitin Jain, the senior Congressman shares his view on various issues. Excerpts:

It is difficult to say which seat we are not winning. Congress may win 13 out of 13 seats in Punjab. The Congress is the only party which has presence in every region... There is massive anti-incumbency against AAP & BJP, while Akalis are inconsequential.

You were a contender for ticket from Anandpur Sahib but instead Vijay Inder Singla, who is an outsider, has been fielded. How do you see this development?

This is the party’s decision and I don’t believe in this ‘insider-outsider’ thing. Party has given me a more important role and position. It is a team work.

Your appointment as the Congress campaign committee chairman is seen as a move to placate you following ticket denial. Your take?

As I said, it is a team effort. Someone is assigned one role and someone another.

In Ludhiana also, Congress fielded state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who is also an outsider. How do you see this decision? Don’t you think Warring or his wife was better placed in Bathinda, from where they were contenders as well?

Party takes so many factors into consideration while allotting a ticket. We have an equally good candidate in Bathinda, who is a three-time MLA. As I said, these insider/outsider things are inconsequential. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from Gujarat and fighting from Varanasi and Smiriti Irani is outsider to Amethi.

Are you convinced with the choice of Congress candidates in Punjab? Or were there better choices available?

I am absolutely convinced. There is so much homework done before choosing a candidate and there is always more than one good and suitable candidate. But once the party makes the pick, everyone accepts and respects the decision.

Several senior Congress leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu are not participating in this election campaign. Haven’t they been approached or have they refused to do so?

Everyone will be joining the party campaign shortly.

What are the focus areas of the campaign committee?

To undo 10 years of injustice, we are focusing on common people, not the select elite.

From former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who was very close to you, to Sunil Jakhar, a host of tall leaders had quit the Congress to join the BJP in the recent past but despite all this, you are still in the Congress. How do you see your party colleagues’ vis-a-vis your own political prospects?

That is a decision they took. I can’t comment on that.

You are among the tallest leaders left in the Congress in Punjab. How do you see the party’s prospects in this Lok Sabha poll in the state? How many seats do you think Congress will win in Punjab?

It is difficult to think which seat we are not winning. Congress may win 13 out of 13 seats in Punjab. There is a reason for it. Congress is the only party which has presence in every region be it rural or urban, every caste and every section of society. No other party can claim such mass representation. There is massive anti-incumbency against the AAP and the BJP and Akalis are quite insignificant, irrelevant and inconsequential.

The Congress and AAP are both members of INDIA bloc and are fighting this election jointly elsewhere but separately in Punjab. How do you see this development? Will this work or not?

There is nothing wrong about it. It is happening in Kerala and West Bengal also. State issues are different where we differ with and oppose the AAP in Punjab, while we have a common cause at the national level. I don’t see any contradiction in that.

Were you personally in favour of alliance with AAP in Punjab?

I always go by what the party decides. Because, I believe, the party always looks at a bigger picture.

With BJP claiming 400 plus seats, how many seats do you think Congress alone and INDIA bloc jointly will win this election?

Take in writing from me today. BJP will not even touch 200 seats. The Congress’ performance will be immensely spectacular. We will win about 200 seats.

With contrary stand in Punjab and other neighbouring states, do you think Congress and AAP can ever reach a consensus on any state or national issue?

As I have said, we may differ and oppose each other on various issues in the state, although there can be many issues we can and we should agree like the problem of drugs, farmers’ distress and unemployment, at the national level, we already have identified a common cause.

The BJP is seeking votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi. Who is one such leader in Congress or even INDIA bloc on whose name Opposition can seek votes?

I believe if you don’t have enough achievements and right promises to make, you resort to seeking votes in someone’s name. The BJP should be seeking votes for ten-year performance, if they have any to their credit. The INDIA bloc is seeking votes on the issues that concern the country and its common man.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anandpur Sahib #Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

3
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

4
Chandigarh

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

5
India

Explainer: Why Rae Bareli and Amethi may become turning points in India’s politics

6
India

Explainer: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi chopper crash—speculation abounds about ‘Israeli connection’

7
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside conviction of foreign national due to language barrier in investigation

8
World

Who is Mohammad Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?

9
India

Pune teen whose luxury car killed two persons granted bail on 4 conditions: ‘Write essay, assist RTO officers…’

10
India

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor vote in Mumbai

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike

Pune teen driver's father detained after Porsche crash killed 2 IITians on bike

The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime b...

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Iran President Raisi's body to be buried on Thursday; fresh election on June 28

Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Lok Sabha election 2024: Cotton attire, light food, lassi... nominees find ways to beat the heat

Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’

Sambit Patra says 'Lord Jagannath is PM Modi devotee’, later claims 'slip of tongue, will observe fast as penance’

CM Patnaik has appealed to BJP to keep Lord Jagannath above ...

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Having lost its sheen, staying afloat is goal of Left parties

Campaign trail: Congress’s Gurjeet Singh Aujla aiming for a hat-trick in Lok Sabha polls

Industrial workers find their voices unheard in poll din

GPS-equipped vehicles to transport EVMs to polling stations: District Election Officer

Three associates of Happy Jatt nabbed with weapons, ammunition

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

INDIA VOTES 2024: Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari udan khatolas

Manish Tewari promises to bring Chandigarh civic body under anti-defection law

Congress manifesto bundle of hollow promises: Sanjay Tandon

Harmohan Dhawan’s son joins saffron party

Chandigarh’s BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon harps on city development

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal surface at Delhi Metro stations

AAP spreading lies: Swati Maliwal

Nation chose a PM, not an Inspector: Kejriwal

BJP veterans rally for Delhi candidates, attack AAP

Tigers, jumbos and bears stay cool with fruit ice balls, coolers

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Discontent within Congress brews up in meetings

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Security personnel hold flag marches

AAP leader killed in car crash

Hit by speeding truck, 14-year-old boy dies

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

542 held with drugs, arms since poll code imposition

Open murder, suicide case of grain contractor: Bittu to CM

Mann holds roadshows on Tibba Road, in Raikot

Bittu has proved beyond doubt, once a traitor, always a traitor: PPCC chief

Samrala residents reel under blistering heat as mercury soars

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Voting for 761 Form 12D voters in Patiala district from today, says District Election Officer

Gang of mobile tower equipment thieves busted in Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed