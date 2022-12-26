Zira agitation: Fact-finding teams meet Ferozepur DC, SSP

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 25

The fact-finding teams, sent by the state government comprising senior officials, doctors, technocrats and researchers, have continued to camp here amid spine-chilling cold for the last two days to ascertain the veracity of the allegations levelled by the protesters against the ethanol plant at Mansurwala in Zira.

Arun Sharma, ADC (Development), said the team from the Health Department continued their survey in both affected and controlled areas, however, the team could not interact with villagers as they did not come forward.

Meanwhile, Amrit Singh, DC, and Kanwaldeep Kaur, SSP, along with other officials held a meeting with members of the four committees. The DC said the teams should cover all 44 villages and try to listen to the grievances of the people and collect samples from the maximum places so that the report could be submitted at the earliest.

The SSP said the team members were trying to win over the trust of the people and build rapport with them so that a fair assessment of all the allegations could be made.

#Ferozepur #Zira Agitation