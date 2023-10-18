Technical education vital for growth: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 17

Governor Banwarilal Purohit today emphasised the immense potential of education as a catalyst for positive change, not only for individuals but also for society. He was addressing a convocation at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU).

Purohit stressed the pivotal role of technical education in the nation’s development, ensuring human resource development, enhanced industrial productivity and an improved quality of life.

The university conferred “Honoris Causa” degrees on renowned industrialist Amrit Sagar Mittal (Sonalika group) for his contribution to the agri-business industry and renowned scientist Surinder Singh in the field of engineering and technology.

Vice Chancellor Buta Singh Sidhu, read out the annual report. Prominent among those present on the occasion were Principal Secretary-cum-Chairman, Board of Governors, MRSPTU, Vivek Pratap Singh, Director (IIT-Ropar) Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Vice Chancellor (IK Gujral Punjab Technical University) Prof Susheel Mittal, Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray, besides university officials.

#Banwarilal Purohit #Maharaja Ranjit Singh