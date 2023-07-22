Tech institute’s staff move court over pending salary

Chandigarh, July 21
After failing to get their pending salaries since December 2019, on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, employees of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lehragaga, have moved the court.
Recently, the high court had ordered disposal of the property of the institute to clear dues of the employees reportedly to the tune of Rs 20 crore.
On the basis of application moved by the petitioner Sunatya Kumar, contempt notices have been issued to Principal Secretary, Technical Education Additional Director, Department of Technical Education; Chairman of Board of Governors of Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Lehragaga; and Technical Education Minister Harjot Bains.
