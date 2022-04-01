Tech university staff go on strike

Bathinda, March 31
Non-teaching staff of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University , Bathinda, today began indefinite strike and demanded implementation of recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission report.
Sukhwinder Singh, a staff member said, “In February, the management had assured to meet our demands, but nothing happened.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur
Decision comes 3 months after botched anti-insurgency ops in...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM Modi, EAM today
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss presses for sanctions on...
Adamant Imran Khan says will play till the last ball
Reports of backroom deal with Oppn