Technical glitches mar Aam Aadmi Clinics' working in Ferozepur

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, August 16

Minor technical glitches resulting into long queues outside the pharmacy marred the working of five Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district. The clinics were inaugurated with much fanfare on Independence Day.

In all, 149 patients today turned up for treatment at the five clinics in Ferozepur, Zira, Guruharsahai, Kot Karor Kalan and Mehal Singh Wala.

Manpower was another problem on the second day of the newly opened clinics.

In the city, the pharmacist and the clinic assistant did not join duty, following which the Health Department had to arrange the manpower from other health facilities as a stop-gap arrangement.

An official from the Civil Hospital was temporarily posted here as the clinic assistant.

Swarn Kaur, a city resident, said she had come for the check-up of her grandson, Arshdeep Singh (13), who had fever. “I came here around 1 pm. After the registration and the check-up, it took a lot of time to get the medicine,” she said.

The staff said the doctor sent the prescription online but, due to some technical issue, it took some time to download it.

Malkit Singh (55) of Tegh village in the Mallanwala block visited the clinic today for getting his blood pressure checked. “I like the system, but the government should take care of the Civil Hospital as well,” he said.

Dr Ranjit Singh, in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Clinic in the city, said: “In all, 41 types of tests can be conducted at the new clinics. People from nearby villages will benefit.”

#Ferozepur