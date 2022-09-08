Teenager fakes own abduction in Kotkapura

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 7

The Kotkapura police today rounded up a 16-year-old boy for enacting the drama of his own kidnapping.

On Tuesday, Paramjit Kumar of Prem Nagar in Kotkapura informed the police that his son was abducted in the afternoon and the family received a ransom call from the abductors. After registering a case under Section 364 of the IPC, the police swung into action.

DSP Shamsher Singh Shergill directed the police to track down the kidnappers by tracing the location of the mobile phone, which was used to send a WhatsApp video and text message to the sister of the ‘abducted’ boy. Following the mobile call location, the police team arrested the ‘abducted’ boy at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot on Tuesday evening.

The boy confessed that he had orchestrated the drama to win the sympathy of his father and pacify him as the latter was annoyed after the teenager didn’t inform him about the scheduled parent-teacher meeting (PTM) in the school.

