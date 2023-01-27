Teenager suffers deep cuts on face, neck due to Chinese string in Punjab’s Phagwara

PTI

Phagwara, January 27

A 17-year-old boy has suffered deep cuts on his face and neck as a Chinese ‘manjha’ got entangled on his head, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Sahil was riding his two-wheeler. He received 30 stitches because of the injuries.

A spate of such incidents involving injuries to people due to Chinese 'manjha' or synthetic kite string have been reported from many places in Punjab in the past few days.

Meanwhile, the police said a shopkeeper of Inder Nagar area was booked for selling the string.

Three bundles of 'China dor' were seized from him, police said.

The kite-flyer, Gulshan, was also booked for using it, they said.

Several shops in various localities were also searched for the Chinese string.

'China dor' is made of nylon or synthetic thread and is coated with powdered glass and metal dust to make it sharper. As it is sharper and cheaper than cotton strings, kite enthusiasts prefer it.