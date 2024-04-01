Ten arrested for gambling in Fazilka

Fazilka, March 31
In a major crackdown on the persons indulged in ‘satta’ (gambling trade), 10 persons have been nabbed by Fazilka city police in six different cases during last 24 hours.
Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain said that Rs 25,100 have been recovered from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Prince, Jaswinder Singh, Jagdish Singh, Surinder Singh, Amit Kumar, Kuldeep Singh, Nitin, Dharmpreet Singh, Varinderpal Singh and Rinku, residents of different localities of Fazilka town.
The accused have been booked under Section 3, 13-A and 67 of the Gambling Act. Most of them were later released on bail.
