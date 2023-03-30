Tender apology over remarks: Dhami to Mann

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 29

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to follow “maryada”.

While commenting on Mann’s tweet about Akal Takht Jathedar at Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib here today, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami asked him to tender a public apology for the alleged derogatory remarks. He said the Sikh community would not tolerate any unparliamentary language by the CM.

Dhami condemned the blocking of the Akal Takht Jathedar’s Twitter post by the government. He described it as murder of press freedom. The Akal Takht Jathedar had appealed to Amritpal Singh to come out of hiding if he was not in police custody.