Tension in Tarn Taran village after four masked men vandalise church

Tarn Taran, August 31

High tension prevailed in the Patti area of the district today after four masked miscreants vandalised the statutes in front of a church in Thakarpura village and set ablaze a car parked on the premises.

Agitated, members of the local Christian community staged a dharna on Khemkaran Road. Senior civil and police officials met the community leaders to diffuse the situation.

IG PK Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Monish Kumar and SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon held a meeting with Thomas Poochalil, parish priest, Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Thakarpura.

The officials assured the community that a stern action would be taken against the culprits. The SSP said a case under Section 295A, 427, 452 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered.

Thomas Poochalil, in the press statement, said some unidentified persons held security guards on gunpoint and vandalised the Pieta statue of Jesus Christ and mother Mary. He said a car belonging to the administrator of the church was also set ablaze. “The miscreants were shouting that ‘we are Khalistanis’,” claimed Thomas Poochalil.

The church is also running a Sacred Heart Convent School in the village. It is being stated that parents of a few students could be behind the incident.

Meanwhile, Harpal Singh Baler, national general secretary, SAD (Amritsar), condemned the incident. He said members of the Christian community approaching Sikh families, with an objective to convert them, too was objectionable.

CM orders probe

Directing the DGP to probe the incident, CM Bhagwant Mann said it was a handiwork of forces inimical to the peace, prosperity and progress of the state. “This is an unfortunate tragedy aimed at vitiating the peace, and derailing communal harmony and brotherhood in the state,” the CM added.

Violence not acceptable, says Warring

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring expressed concern over the incidents of violence and arson at Thakarpura and Daduana villages in Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts, respectively.

Appealing for restraint, peace and harmony, the PCC chief said Punjab could not afford communal polarisation and sectarian divide.

Warring also appealed to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to lead a peace initiative among different communities.

