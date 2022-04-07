Tenure of contractual staff in Punjab extended by 1 year

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

The Punjab Government has extended the tenure of all contractual employees by a year. This comes close on the heels of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s announcement to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees.

In a letter issued by the Personnel Department today, it has been clarified that in case regular posts fall vacant, these would be filled with existing contractual employees till the time the new law for regularisation of their services is not enacted, or till the time these posts are filled through regular employment. It has been advised that no new contractual employee is hired against these posts. —