Terror financing suspect nabbed from Delhi airport

Mohali, August 3

The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police has arrested Spain-based Indian national Harjeet Singh from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, in connection with terror financing and involvement in planning to execute target killings in the state.

Involved in terror financing and planning targeted killings in the state, he was about to leave for Spain from New Delhi

The Punjab Police issued a look-out circular against him, which led to his arrest from the airport on Tuesday

The police teams also arrested Harjeet’s close-associate Amrinder Singh (alias Bunty) from his house at Khanna. The development came less than a week after the police busted a target-killing module with the arrest of five members handled by foreign entities linked to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

SSOC AIG, Mohali, Ashwani Kapur said they had inputs that Harjeet Singh, a native of Ghanshampur village in Gurdaspur, had come to India around a month ago and that he was involved in terror financing and planning targeted killings in the state. He was about to leave for Spain from New Delhi. Acting swiftly, the Punjab Police issued a look-out circular against him, which eventually led to his arrest from the airport on Tuesday, he added.

Harjeet Singh’s questioning revealed that he played a crucial role in facilitating terror activities by funding and assisting the activities of his aide Amrinder, he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both accused came in contact with each other through social media. On several occasions, Harjeet sent financial aid to Amrinder in India from Spain to execute targeted killing of religious leaders.

Kapur said investigations also revealed that Harjeet was working at the behest of some foreign-based radicals linked to the KLF and had been using two fake Facebook accounts for promoting radical content, including activities of the Sikhs for Justice.

