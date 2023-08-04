 Terror financing suspect nabbed from Delhi airport : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Terror financing suspect nabbed from Delhi airport

Terror financing suspect nabbed from Delhi airport

Terror financing suspect nabbed from Delhi airport

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 3

The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police has arrested Spain-based Indian national Harjeet Singh from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, in connection with terror financing and involvement in planning to execute target killings in the state.

Hails from Gurdaspur village

  • Harjeet Singh, a native of Ghanshampur village in Gurdaspur, had come to India around a month ago
  • Involved in terror financing and planning targeted killings in the state, he was about to leave for Spain from New Delhi
  • The Punjab Police issued a look-out circular against him, which led to his arrest from the airport on Tuesday

The police teams also arrested Harjeet’s close-associate Amrinder Singh (alias Bunty) from his house at Khanna. The development came less than a week after the police busted a target-killing module with the arrest of five members handled by foreign entities linked to the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

SSOC AIG, Mohali, Ashwani Kapur said they had inputs that Harjeet Singh, a native of Ghanshampur village in Gurdaspur, had come to India around a month ago and that he was involved in terror financing and planning targeted killings in the state. He was about to leave for Spain from New Delhi. Acting swiftly, the Punjab Police issued a look-out circular against him, which eventually led to his arrest from the airport on Tuesday, he added.

Harjeet Singh’s questioning revealed that he played a crucial role in facilitating terror activities by funding and assisting the activities of his aide Amrinder, he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both accused came in contact with each other through social media. On several occasions, Harjeet sent financial aid to Amrinder in India from Spain to execute targeted killing of religious leaders.

Kapur said investigations also revealed that Harjeet was working at the behest of some foreign-based radicals linked to the KLF and had been using two fake Facebook accounts for promoting radical content, including activities of the Sikhs for Justice.

#Indira Gandhi #Mohali #Punjab Police #Spain

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: Free power scheme may take a hit with new subsidy rules

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

3
Haryana

Nuh clashes: Once 'religious', Jalabhishek yatra turns into power show

4
Punjab

Buzz of alliance with AAP leaves Punjab Congress leaders miffed

5
Himachal

Technicians from Delhi called to open Kullu dam floodgates

6
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

7
Diaspora

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

8
Haryana

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours

9
Himachal

Landslides recur on Parwanoo highway, NHAI ropes in experts

10
Nation

Govt restricts import of laptop, tablets and computers with immediate effect

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

NUH FLARE-UP: Bulldozer ‘justice’, houses of 250 violence accused razed

NUH FLARE-UP: Bulldozer ‘justice’, houses of 250 violence accused razed

Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra

On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

17 injured in fresh Manipur violence

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

AAP member Sushil Kumar Rinku, who tore a copy of bill and t...

Haryana violence: 176 people arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

Additional chief secretary says situation fast returning to ...


Cities

View All