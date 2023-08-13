Terror module busted by Punjab Police ahead of Independence Day; 3 held

Chandigarh, August 13
Ahead of Independence Day, officials on Sunday said the Punjab Police has busted a terror module with the arrest of three persons and also seized three pistols from them.
State police chief Gaurav Yadav said the accused were associates of Czech Republic Gurdev Singh, a key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh.
.@PunjabPoliceInd has busted a terror module in a joint operation of Counter Intelligence & @TarnTaranPolice with the arrest of 3 associates of Czech -based Gurdev Singh @ Jaisal, a key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir @ Landa & Satbir Singh @ Satta...(1/3) pic.twitter.com/ASNbsnMJ5k— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 13, 2023
..who were behind RPG attack on Police Station Sarhali and numerous plots to commit targeted killings in Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 13, 2023
During the preliminary investigations, the accused have revealed a conspiracy to to disrupt peace and harmony in Punjab.(2/3)
"Punjab Police has busted a terror module in a joint operation of Counter Intelligence and Tarn Taran Police with the arrest of the associates of Czech-based Gurdev Singh, a key operative of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir and Satbir Singh who were behind the RPG attack on Police Station Sarhali and numerous plots to commit targeted killings in Punjab," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"During preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed a conspiracy to disrupt peace and harmony in Punjab. Three pistols along with cash have been seized," Yadav said, adding further investigation was underway.
