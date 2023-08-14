Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

Five terror operatives associated with Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and gangster Goldy Brar were arrested with weapons by Punjab Police on Monday.

Sharing details, DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet that Punjab Police had busted a terror module and thwarted designs to disturb peace and harmony in the state. He said the accused were planning to commit target killings in Punjab.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that apart from the weapons consignments, the accused have been receiving financial aid from the United States,” the DGP added in the tweet.

He said two foreign-made pistols were seized and further investigations are being carried out to unearth the terror network.

A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.

