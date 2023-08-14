Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Chandigarh, August 14
Five terror operatives associated with Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and gangster Goldy Brar were arrested with weapons by Punjab Police on Monday.
Sharing details, DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet that Punjab Police had busted a terror module and thwarted designs to disturb peace and harmony in the state. He said the accused were planning to commit target killings in Punjab.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that apart from the weapons consignments, the accused have been receiving financial aid from the United States,” the DGP added in the tweet.
In a major breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd has busted a terror module in a joint operation with central agency and thwarted designs to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 14, 2023
5 operatives of #Pakistan based Harvinder Rinda & #USA based Goldy Brar arrested(1/4) pic.twitter.com/ZvPJtO45Eu
He said two foreign-made pistols were seized and further investigations are being carried out to unearth the terror network.
A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...