Ropar: Terror module shooter arrested, arms seized

Ropar, April 24
The district police arrested a shooter linked with a terror module operated and funded by foreign-based handlers operating from Portugal.
Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Gora was in touch with the same handlers involved in the April 13 target killing case of Vishav Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Bagga in Nangal.
The accused has been identified as Gurpreet Ram, alias Gora, of Punnu Majara in Nawanshahr district. A pistol along with seven live cartridges has been recovered from him.
On April 13, VHP president of Nangal unit Bagga was shot dead by two youths when he was sitting at his confectionary shop. Three days later, two residents of Saloh village in Nawanshahr — Mandeep Kumar, alias Mangi, and Surinder Kumar, alias Rikka, — were arrested and the police claimed that the arrested accused had killed Bagga on the directions of their Portugal-based handlers. They were promised Rs 1 lakh by their handlers for the killing.
The Ropar SSP said the handlers had already provided Gora a pistol and ammunition to assassinate more persons. The police, during an investigation into the VHP leader murder, got a clue regarding it and Gora was arrested before he could commit the crime, said the SSP.
