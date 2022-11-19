 Most-wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital : The Tribune India

Most-wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

He was alleged mastermind in RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9

Most-wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

File photos of Harvinder Singh Rinda.



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, November 19

One of India’s most-wanted terrorists Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda died due to an alleged drug overdose in a Military Hospital, in Lahore on Saturday.

Police and security agencies, both at the state and central levels, have confirmed his death. Rinda carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for any information about him.

Rinda, who was listed A+ gangster, drugs smuggler and arms supplier, was operating from Pakistan for the last few years.

Rinda was the bridge between terrorists and gangsters besides narcotic smugglers. He was the main weapon supplier to gangsters and had a working relationship with almost all gangs in the state.

He was the alleged mastermind in the RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters at Mohali in May this year. Rinda, originally from Nanded, Maharashtra had taken over the reins of terrorist outfits in Pakistan after the killing of Harpreet Singh alias Happy PhD who was also killed in Pakistan.

Sources claim Rinda had developed differences with Wadhawa Singh group in Pakistan. He was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Lahore on November 14 and later shifted to Military hospital after his condition deteriorated.

As per his crime profile, Rinda was about 35 years old and had migrated to Nanded from Sarhali village, Tarn Taran district, many years ago. He was also involved and wanted in many cases by the police forces of Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Bengal, etc., besides large-scale cross-border smuggling of drugs/weapons. NIA has classified him as a major threat to the national security.

His first crime was reported in 2008 when he murdered one Partap Singh due to personal enmity in Tarn Taran. He was convicted of life imprisonment in the case and was incarcerated in different jails of Punjab. In 2013, he attacked Jail staff in Sangrur and later an Assistant Superintendent of Patiala jail. In October, 2014 he was released on bail from Nabha jail.

In 2016, Surinder alias Satta brother of Rinda was murdered by Dilbagh Singh, etc., due to personal enmity in Maharashatra’s Nanded. In the same year in order to avenge the murder of his brother he first abducted Dilbagh Singh from Shri Hargobindpur and killed him and threw his body in river and in second revenge killing he murdered one Bachiter Singh in Nanded and later murdered Manpreet alias Mannu in Maharashatra’s Wazirabad.

He along with his gang committed murders, dacoities and extortions. He was wanted in at least 30 known criminal cases. His crimes include around 10 cases of murder, 6 cases of attempted murder, 7 cases of dacoities/snatchings besides abductions, extortions, Arms Act and NDPS Act cases.

It is suspected that he had acquired an Indian passport on a fake identity by changing his physical appearance and was suspected to be in Indonesia before finding shelter in Pakistan.

In other cases, Rinda opened fire at rival student union leaders in Panjab University, Chandigarh, in January 2017. With gangster Dilpreet Singh alias Baba he murdered Des Raj Pehlwan in April 2017 in Ropar.

Later, Rinda along with his associates killed Satnam Singh Sarpanch Gardiwala, Hoshiarpur, in Sector 38, Chandigarh in a sensational broad daylight incident.

#drug menace #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

2
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

4
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

5
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet okays old pension scheme in Punjab, 1.75 lakh employees to benefit

7
Patiala

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

8
Punjab

Most-wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

9
Trending

Shraddha Walker's photo with bruises on face surfaces; she used to complain to her friends about Aaftab's drug addiction and how he would beat her up

10
Nation

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan

Most-wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pakistan hospital

He was alleged mastermind in RPG attack on Punjab Police Int...

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless cultural centres: PM Modi

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless centres of culture, civilisation: PM Modi

At Kashi Tamil Sangamam, PM stresses on preserving legacy of...

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, Manish Sisodia says on Tihar videos

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...


Cities

View All

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Former Ropar MLA Sandoa's kin booked for pointing gun at son of minority panel chief Lalpura

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Did not expect Aaftab Poonawala to go to this extent, says Shraddha's colleague

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

PAU alumnus Prof H Deep Saini appointed Vice-Chancellor of Canada’s prestigious McGill University

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala