Terrorist Landa’s operative nabbed

Chandigarh, September 13
Close on the heels of busting an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has arrested another operative of the gang from Kharar.
The arrested person has been identified as Anmoldeep Soni, a resident of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran. The police have also recovered 103 gram heroin from him. On Thursday, the police had arrested three close-aides of Landa and Rinda, including Nachhatar Singh, alias Moti, who is prime accused in the planting of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Shahabad area of Kurukshetra recently.
SSOC AIG Varun Sharma said Soni was an active member of the Landa module which was instrumental in the delivery of militant hardware and narcotics, besides providing hideouts to module members.
An FIR has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at SSOC police station, SAS Nagar.
Meanwehile, the Crime Investigation Agency in Barnala arrested three persons who were allegedly working for gangsters hiding abroad.
The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Balwinder Singh. Barnala SSP Sandeep Malik said, “The accused were working for gangster Jagseer Singh based in Philippines, Ajaib Khan (the US) and Harwinder Singh (Germany).
Based in Canada
- Landa (33), who is a native of Tarn Taran and fled to Canada in 2017, had planned the RPG attack at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali and was behind planting an IED beneath SI Dilbag Singh’s car in Amritsar
- He is considered to be a close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lives could've been saved during second wave of Covid: Parliamentary panel raps govt
Wants audit of deaths due to oxygen shortage | Flags Kumbh M...
India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification
Verification was to check if 'disengagement' was done as per...
Cancer drugs to get cheaper
Diabetes, de-addiction medicines to cost less too | Cancer f...
Faridabad: Year on, only 5.5% of 10,000 Khori oustees rehabilitated
Displaced lot blames Red tape, high cost of flats