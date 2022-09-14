Terrorist Landa’s operative nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

Close on the heels of busting an ISI-backed terror module jointly handled by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, and Pakistan-based gangster Harvinder Singh Rinda, the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) has arrested another operative of the gang from Kharar.

The arrested person has been identified as Anmoldeep Soni, a resident of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran. The police have also recovered 103 gram heroin from him. On Thursday, the police had arrested three close-aides of Landa and Rinda, including Nachhatar Singh, alias Moti, who is prime accused in the planting of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Shahabad area of Kurukshetra recently.

SSOC AIG Varun Sharma said Soni was an active member of the Landa module which was instrumental in the delivery of militant hardware and narcotics, besides providing hideouts to module members.

An FIR has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at SSOC police station, SAS Nagar.

Meanwehile, the Crime Investigation Agency in Barnala arrested three persons who were allegedly working for gangsters hiding abroad.

The accused have been identified as Baljinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Balwinder Singh. Barnala SSP Sandeep Malik said, “The accused were working for gangster Jagseer Singh based in Philippines, Ajaib Khan (the US) and Harwinder Singh (Germany).

