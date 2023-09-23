Terrorists, gangsters flee to Canada, US on fake papers, indulge in anti-India acts

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, September 22

Wanted terrorists, gangsters, smugglers and radicals have conveniently used fake identities and passports to get student or visitor visa to reach Canada and the US. Once in these countries, they not only operate against India, but also seek asylum, claiming they are wrongly persecuted in India.

Anmol Bishnoi: Brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, he fled to US on fake passport along with Sachin Thapan

One of the most shocking cases in recent times is the escape of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster and Sidhu Moosewala murder kingpin Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol escaped on a forged passport along with another wanted gangster Sachin Thapan in April just a month before Moosewala’s murder on May 29, 2022.

In April this year, Anmol cocked a snook at the Indian police when a video of his dancing at a wedding in California went viral. Two Punjabi singers, considered to be Moosewala’s rivals, also performed at the wedding.

Finding refuge abroad Goldy Brar: Mastermind in Sidhu Moosewala case, he got visitor visa to Canada on fake papers despite 21 FIRs registered against him Rinku Randhawa: Aide of gangster-terrorist Arsh Dalla; moved to Canada on fake documents; funded killing of a dera follower in 2020 Arsh Dalla: Involved in killing of Ripudaman Malik, he got Canadian PR after moving there on fake papers Baba Dalla: A key member of Sukhpreet Budda gang, Baba Dalla obtained a visitor visa to Canada despite six FIRs were registered against him Sukha Duneke: Bambiha gang lynchpin killed in Canada on Thursday; had gone there on a visitor visa Raman Judge: Gangster-radical, he went to Canada on a visitor visa; managed to get work visa later

There was another shock for the security agencies. Karanveer, in whose wedding Anmol and others were guests, is a proclaimed offender from Ludhiana. He is accused of preparing fake passports besides being involved in criminal activities along with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He had escaped from Ludhiana in a murder case. Police sources said Karanveer was declared a proclaimed offender and the process of his extradition from the US had been launched.

Sources said California in the US was the favourite hiding place for Punjab gangsters as well as Khalistani operatives. Only yesterday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) released a list of 10 Khalistanis who attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco recently.

Nation first, trudeau at fault Unity and integrity of the country is more important than concerns of any individual. Whatever is happening is Canadian govt's mistake. Justin Trudeau has given a statement without facts. Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief

Designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose murder in Canada in June sparked the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, had also moved there on fake documents. Satwinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, another mastermind in the Moosewala case, also managed to secure a visitor visa to Canada on fake papers despite having 21 FIRs registered against him.

Hope crisis ends soon Safety of Indian students and professionals in Canada must be ensured. We hope diplomatic engagement will take place to help resolve the current crisis. Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary

Gangster-turned-Khalistani radical Charanjit Singh, alias Rinku Randhawa, alias Rinku Bihla, a close associate of gangster-terrorist Arsh Dalla, also moved to Canada on fake particulars. He allegedly arranged finances and arms for the murder of a dera follower in 2020 and attack on a Hindu priest in Phillaur in 2021. He is also accused of helping gangsters flee Punjab.

Don’t preach nationalism Whoever speaks up for Punjab doesn’t become ‘anti-national’. This propaganda is being pushed by certain forces to undermine the community. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, PPCC Chief

Arsh Dalla too got a permanent residency in Canada after moving there on fake documents.

Another gangster Gurpinder Singh, alias Baba Dalla, a prominent member of the Sukhpreet Budda gang, obtained a visitor visa to Canada despite six FIRs pending against him. Bambiha gang lynchpin Sukhdul Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, who was killed in Canada on Thursday, had also gone there on a visitor visa. Two police personnel of Moga district were dismissed from service for giving him a favourable verification report despite criminal cases against him.

Dialogue only solution Instead of giving a public statement and deporting a senior Indian diplomat without substantiate premises, he (Trudeau) should’ve initiated talks with India via diplomatic channels on his concerns or doubts. Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP

Similarly, gangster- turned-radical Ramandeep Singh, alias Raman Judge, went to Canada on a visitor visa, but managed to get it converted to work visa later.

#Canada