TET aspirants block highway in Fazilka over delay in conducting examination

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 19

The activists of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) Union blocked Fazilka-Ferozepur highway flyover near Grain Market here to protest delay in conducting teacher eligibility test.

Sonu Kamboj, state president of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) Union, while leading the protest, alleged that government had announced to take test on May 26 in the state but government backtracked from the announcement.

The union president said that the aspirants have been waiting since long to take the test but government is dilly delaying it since last two years. He demanded that the government should take test at least once in a year.

He warned that if government does not issue notification to take the examination, the aspirants shall boycott the Aam Aadmi Party candidate in Jalandhar by-election and further intensify their agitation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka #Ferozepur