Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari rubbishes defection reports

Chandigarh, March 28

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari today dismissed reports of his leaving the party as rumours.

He asserted, “I am not Sunil Jakhar. I have dedicated two decades to the Congress and remained steadfast in my allegiance. Baseless rumours hold no sway over my commitment. For further inquiries, I request you to contact BJP president Sunil Jakhar, who may shed light on the speculation that he himself has started. I am someone who welcomes leaders to the Congress, rather than being welcomed to other political parties.”

Two MPs Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) and Gurjeet Singh Aujla have recently released the statement vouching their commitment to the Congress. MP Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib has also dispelled speculations of him leaving the Congress for other political parties.

Meanwhile, the Congress today welcomed former two-time MLA Luv Kumar Goldy and former Cabinet Minister Malkit Singh Birmi into the party fold officially. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, PPCC chief, remarked, “As they return to the Congress fold, their ideologies have remained aligned with our party’s principles, prompting their reintegration.”

He further said, “In contrast to the recent trend of opportunistic political manoeuvring, these distinguished leaders have consistently prioritised the welfare of state’s people. Their return underscores our party’s enduring appeal to those dedicated to the greater good.”

