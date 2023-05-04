Thakur: AAP govt failed to maintain law and order

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur today said the day was not far when ‘kingpin’ of liquor scam would also go to jail.

Thakur targeted the state’s AAP government for its failure to tackle law and order situation and prevent deaths of singers and sportspersons.

Notably, state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma had said a few days ago that the state government would soon feel the heat of faulty excise policy.

Thakur alleged that mafia was getting a free hand in the state, corruption was thriving and terrorism, which was crushed, had begun rising under the AAP government.

Speaking on the revival of the Akali-BJP combine, he said, “The BJP is contesting elections on its own. The party has chosen a good candidate. I don’t see any possibility of coalition.”

On Amritpal and speculations regarding who imposed the NSA in cases, Thakur said, “This is a security matter between two governments. This is not a political issue. Nor do we associate this (Amritpal issue) with politics. For us the state’s security and prosperity is the priority.”