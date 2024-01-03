Thalassaemia ward in Fazilka hospital restarts

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, January 2

A day after The Tribune published a news item titled ‘No staff, thalassaemia ward at Fazilka District Government Hospital shut for seven months’, a dedicated ward for thalassaemia patients resumed operation at the hospital on Tuesday.

Set up two years ago, the ward remained closed for about 7 months for want of staff.

Officiating senior medical officer Dr Rohit Goyal said all facilities were being provided to patients and children. He said due to paucity of staff, field staff were pressed into services to run the ward.

Earlier, the patients were administered blood in a room in the general ward where the staff posted in the general ward used to look after the patients.

The civil surgeon visited and directed the officials to ensure that the patients do not suffer. It is learnt that while taking cognizance of the news, the Punjab Human Rights Commission has sought a report from Director Health Services in this regard.

