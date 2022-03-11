Thank you sir, says Kejriwal after Modi congratulates AAP on its Punjab victory

New Delhi, March 11
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for its victory in the Punjab Assembly elections.
In a tweet, the prime minister had on Thursday night congratulated the AAP.
"I would like to congratulate AAP for their victory in the Punjab elections. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Punjab's welfare.@AamAadmiParty," Modi had tweeted.
In his reply, Kejriwal tweeted, "Thank you sir."
The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday stormed to power in Punjab, bagging a record 92 of the 117 seats by decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine, and handing a defeat to stalwarts Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh.
In terms of vote share, the AAP won 42 per cent of the total votes cast, as against 23.7 per cent it had five years ago.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal
CBSE Class 10, 12 term-2 board exams from April 26
Other competitive examinations, including JEE-Main, have bee...
Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal; AAP MLAs to meet in Chandigarh this evening
Meeting with Kejriwal delayed as Mann was stuck in traffic j...
Army chopper crashes in north Kashmir
Casualties not known
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi submits resignation to governor
Congress was routed in the polls with the Aam Aadmi Party (A...