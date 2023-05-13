Thapar engg student found dead in hostel

Patiala, May 12
A second-year engineering student of the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET), Patiala, was found dead at his hostel room on Friday. The student has been identified as Himesh Yadav, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan.
The student was found dead around 11 am when his hostel inmates broke open his door. University Registrar Gurbinder Singh said, “We informed the police who had taken his body into their custody. We do not suspect any foul play. As per preliminary information, the boy died by suicide due to some personal reasons.”
He said Himesh was a student of chemical engineering and was a bright student. “His parents were informed and they are on their way from Rajasthan,” he said.
Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, SHO, Civil Lines, said, “We are awaiting the arrival of his parents for the post-mortem.”
