 The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh : The Tribune India

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris Punjab De’, was part of a social app, ClubHouse group, and confirmed first introduction of Amritpal on Punjab scene

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh at the Golden Temple. Photo: Vishal Kumar



Jupinderjit Singh,

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Amritpal Singh, a Khalistani activist and currently India’s most wanted and talked about fugitive, arrived on the Punjab scene as a simple listener through a social media app ClubHouse, where individuals or organizations set up exclusive ‘audio-rooms’ for discussion on a topic. Late Deep Sidhu formed such a room during the late 2021 Farmer’s agitation and continued it until he was arrested for violence on Republic Day, 2022 in New Delhi. Amritpal was not among the designated speakers, but soon, egged on by some NRIs and members on his ‘knowledge on Punjab’, he became one of the speakers. However, Deep Sidhu blocked him as Amritpal spoke more about the creation of Khalistan, a separate country for the Sikhs than the Punjab issues of claims on river water, Chandigarh, Punjabi speaking areas among others. Deep Sidhu later in February 2022 blocked Amritpal’s phone also for about two weeks.

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads the Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris Punjab De’, was part of the ClubHouse group and confirmed the first introduction of Amritpal on the Punjab scene. “He became a favourite of some members but was blocked by Deep Sidhu who suspected him of some agenda,” said Uppal. Mandeep Sidhu, brother of Deep Sidhu, has also spoken in media interviews on how Deep Sidhu distanced himself from Amritpal. However, Deep died in a mysterious car accident on February 15, 2022, days after he formed ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation. Much to the shock of his family and other members, the Facebook page of the organization, allegedly hacked, announced Amritpal as the new chief of Waris Punjab De by posting a letter of appointment. Amritpal was not a baptised Sikh at that time. He supported shorn hair and a trimmed beard. He was a truck driver in Dubai and was a dropout from a polytechnic college from Kapurthala. Amritpal belonged to Jallupur Khera Village in Baba Bakala tehsil of Amritsar.

There was not much activity about him for six months when suddenly he arrived big on the Punjab scene when he arrived with supporters at Anandpur Sahib and was baptised as a Sikh on September 25, 2022. Four days later, a grand ceremony was held in Rode, ancestral village of Khalistani ideologue, late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, for dastarbandi (turban-wearing) ceremony of Amritpal. He dressed up as Bhindranwale, wearing a long white kurta over short loose pants, a blue turban, a Kirpan, and alternately carrying a silver arrow or a weapon. He was Bhindrawnwale 2.0 and sent alarm bells ringing in state and central security agencies.

However, it seemed police remained as an observer only on his activities as Amritpal denounced violence in his first speeches. He organized Amrit Parchaar campaign to attract Sikh youths into baptism to support turban and long hair. His first program was in Ganganagar, Rajasthan and later many in Punjab and even Haryana. He announced a Khalsa Vaheer yatra across the region for ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of Sikhs who had adopted Christian or other religions or had cut their hair and shaved beards. His functions attracted thousands, but the security agencies remained at a distance.

In December 2022, supporters of Amritpal damaged furniture at two Gurdwaras in rural Jalandhar while protesting the practice of providing chairs to devotees who couldn’t sit on the floor during the path of Guru Granth Sahib. The red alarm went off regarding Amritpal’s activities when he and his supporters brandished sophisticated weapons and drove around in swanky cars, including Mercedes and ISUZU. For a man who used to drive a truck and was at best an “Operations Manager” with a transport company in Dubai, his meteoric rise mixed with religion, weapons, and open support for Khalistan sent security agencies into a tizzy. However, the state and central police and government initially worked separately due to a trust deficit. There were doubts in Punjab that Amritpal was probably a stooge of powerful groups in New Delhi, whereas the central agency had their own suspicions on why Punjab Police was soft on Amritpal. The confrontation between the BJP-ruled Centre government and Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab fuelled several conspiracy theories about the origin and support of Amritpal.

The last nail in the coffin was the Ajnala violence in February this year, which seemed to have brought state and central agencies together on a joint action against a “common threat” now. Amritpal stormed a police station in Ajnala to free some of his supporters, including Lovepreet Toofan, who he said were falsely booked by the police. Toofan and others were booked on the complaint of Varinder Singh of Ropar on February 17. He alleged that Amritpal and supporters kidnapped and beat him as he opposed their activities. On February 23, Amritpal stormed the Ajnala police station and took control of it. Many cops were injured in the clash. However, police did not use much force, claiming that Amritpal had deliberately taken shield behind a palki that carried Guru Granth Sahib. Police and AAP government, along with Sikh religious leaders in SGPC and Akal Takht, criticized Amritpal, and it seemed that he was discredited. Experts on policing and opposition parties slammed Punjab Police for their meek surrender to Amritpal.

Sources said police finally cracked down on March 18, a day before Amritpal planned to start his second Khalsa Vaheer yatra in the state. The crackdown also coincided with the first death anniversary of singer Sidhu Moosewala, whose parents and supporters planned a big march, much to the chagrin of the AAP government. Intelligence agencies suspected that Amritpal may join the Sidhu Moosewala march, and the situation may go out of the hand of the AAP government, which has been struggling to keep gangsters and anti-social elements in check.

In the crackdown, police arrested 78 supporters of Amritpal, besides several others from other states. It is alleged that they carried arms and ammunition illegally and received funds from abroad. It is being alleged that Amritpal received special training from Pakistan’s ISI in Georgia before his arrival in Punjab.

 

#social media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

2
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

3
Punjab

Punjab further extends suspension of mobile internet services till March 21 noon

4
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

5
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

6
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

7
Haryana

Amritpal Singh's financier Kalsi, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

8
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

9
Punjab

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

10
Nation

Khalistani elements pull down Indian flag in London; government summons senior-most British diplomat in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...

Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested

Union Ministry of Home Affairs asks BSF, SSB to be on ‘high alert’ at borders in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

Union Ministry of Home Affairs asks BSF, SSB to be on ‘high alert’ at borders in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

The officials say even immigration authorities at internatio...

Punjab further extends suspension of Internet services in state till March 21 noon

Punjab further extends suspension of mobile internet services till March 21 noon

Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...


Cities

View All

400 issued challan for violating norms

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

Modified vehicles have free run on roads as police look other way

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Amritpal Singh issue: Sohana chowk blockade continues in Mohali

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh's followers: Section 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day afte crackdown on Amritpal Singh, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents of students facing deportation from Canada

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

17 ‘followers’ of Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De detained in Malwa region

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages