 The Tribune Analysis: In last leg of poll, Modi’s all-out bid to connect with Punjabis : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • The Tribune Analysis: In last leg of poll, Modi’s all-out bid to connect with Punjabis

The Tribune Analysis: In last leg of poll, Modi’s all-out bid to connect with Punjabis

Chooses Malwa, Doaba, Majha regions for back-to-back rallies over two days

The Tribune Analysis: In last leg of poll, Modi’s all-out bid to connect with Punjabis

PM Narendra Modi with senior BJP leaders at Polo Ground in Patiala on Thursday. RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first visit to the state after almost two years, tried to re-establish his party’s connect with the Sikhs, for the party has been losing the support of the community in Punjab since the farm protests started in 2021.

Wearing a Kesri turban (traditional colour worn by Sikhs), Modi started his address in Punjabi. Modi said he had not only built the Ram Temple, but also got many gurdwaras renovated. He saluted the Punjabi valour, and hard work that set the community apart.

In his maiden election rally, Modi touched several emotional issues like the Partition of Punjab, the 1984 Sikh riots and the rule of the various mafias — drugs, sand and liquor – during the Congress and AAP regime.

The BJP is awaiting the impact of the PM’s rally on the June 1 polling as the party is contesting the first General Election on all seats in the state in 25 years. It also wants to justify the selection of the candidates as the BJP has ignored traditional leaders by giving ticket to 11 outsiders on the 13 seats. The PM is scheduled to address a rally in Jalandhar and another in Gurdaspur tomorrow.

The venue of the rallies have been chosen to represent the three regions - Malwa (Patiala), Doaba (Jalandhar) and Majha (Gurdaspur) in the state. Candidates from the particular region will share the dais with the PM.

In his address today, the Prime Minister mentioned ‘Modi’ more than the BJP. He said ‘Modi would not have let the Partition happen and returned the 90,000 prisoners of Pakistan without taking Kartarpur Sahib in exchange.

Attacking the Congress and AAP by calling these ‘fundamentally corrupt and betrayers of the country’, he called himself a son of Punjab, who even has blood relation with one of the Panj Pyaras chosen by Guru Gobind Singh. He referred to Muhkam Chand of Dwarka (Gujarat) as one of the chosen five beloved Sikhs. He also saluted the ‘martyrdom of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, saying their sacrifice was unparalleled in the history. “We announced their martyrdom day as Veer Bal Diwas all over the country,” he said.

He skirted the controversial issue of the protesting farmers, who were obstructing the campaign of the BJP candidates in the state. Without referring to the protests, he said the BJP-led NDA government had given the highest MSP to the farmers besides giving Rs 30,000 to each farmer.

He did not criticise the SAD in his speech.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doaba #Majha #Malwa #Narendra Modi #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh skips PM Modi's rally on home turf; is unwell and resting at Delhi home

2
Punjab

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

3
Patiala

Capt Amarinder Singh’s letter to Modi: 'Sad I am not there to receive you myself; assure you we will give you the seat'

4
India

Nikhil Gupta, accused of trying to kill Sikh separatist leader Pannun, closer to being extradited to US

5
Punjab

EC ticks off Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi for calling Poonch terror attack a ‘staged stunt’

6
Diaspora

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

7
Trending

Video: In zeal to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor, police drive car into crowded emergency ward in Rishikesh

8
Punjab

EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary on FIR registered by Vigilance Bureau in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

9
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan discharged from Ahmedabad hospital after receiving treatment for heat stroke

10
World

Bangladesh MP’s friend paid Rs 5 crore to 'murder' him: West Bengal CID

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Punjab police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Punjab Police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Many farm leaders move from their homes in anticipation earl...

Barred from rally, farmers clash with cops, block roads

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads

7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...

‘Sham leading to scam’: Congress blasts EC for not sharing data

‘Sham leading to scam’: Congress blasts Election Commission for not sharing data

Poll body’s SC affidavit on disclosure of Form 17C info crea...

Scared Indian students finally head back home from Bishkek

Scared Indian students finally head back home from Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek


Cities

View All

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari: City-state governance model participatory, won’t impact Chandigarh's UT status

Congress mindset against migrants, claims Sanjay Tandon

Dhol beats, selfies with people & meeting leaders at home mark Manish Tewari’s campaign

BJP’s Subhash Sharma unveils vision document for Anandpur Sahib

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents, Kejriwal asks PM

Modi takes veiled dig at Kejriwal: ‘Experienced thief knows much’

Punjab police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Punjab Police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

CM Maan, AAP leaders hold roadshows in Phillaur, Nakodar

Jalandhar: Farmer unions put up pamphlets with posers to BJP leaders in villages

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

20-yr-old girl jumps into Sirhind canal

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads