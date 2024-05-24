The Tribune Analysis: In last leg of poll, Modi’s all-out bid to connect with Punjabis

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first visit to the state after almost two years, tried to re-establish his party’s connect with the Sikhs, for the party has been losing the support of the community in Punjab since the farm protests started in 2021.

Wearing a Kesri turban (traditional colour worn by Sikhs), Modi started his address in Punjabi. Modi said he had not only built the Ram Temple, but also got many gurdwaras renovated. He saluted the Punjabi valour, and hard work that set the community apart.

In his maiden election rally, Modi touched several emotional issues like the Partition of Punjab, the 1984 Sikh riots and the rule of the various mafias — drugs, sand and liquor – during the Congress and AAP regime.

The BJP is awaiting the impact of the PM’s rally on the June 1 polling as the party is contesting the first General Election on all seats in the state in 25 years. It also wants to justify the selection of the candidates as the BJP has ignored traditional leaders by giving ticket to 11 outsiders on the 13 seats. The PM is scheduled to address a rally in Jalandhar and another in Gurdaspur tomorrow.

The venue of the rallies have been chosen to represent the three regions - Malwa (Patiala), Doaba (Jalandhar) and Majha (Gurdaspur) in the state. Candidates from the particular region will share the dais with the PM.

In his address today, the Prime Minister mentioned ‘Modi’ more than the BJP. He said ‘Modi would not have let the Partition happen and returned the 90,000 prisoners of Pakistan without taking Kartarpur Sahib in exchange.

Attacking the Congress and AAP by calling these ‘fundamentally corrupt and betrayers of the country’, he called himself a son of Punjab, who even has blood relation with one of the Panj Pyaras chosen by Guru Gobind Singh. He referred to Muhkam Chand of Dwarka (Gujarat) as one of the chosen five beloved Sikhs. He also saluted the ‘martyrdom of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, saying their sacrifice was unparalleled in the history. “We announced their martyrdom day as Veer Bal Diwas all over the country,” he said.

He skirted the controversial issue of the protesting farmers, who were obstructing the campaign of the BJP candidates in the state. Without referring to the protests, he said the BJP-led NDA government had given the highest MSP to the farmers besides giving Rs 30,000 to each farmer.

He did not criticise the SAD in his speech.

