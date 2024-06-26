The Tribune impact: DC asks officials to expedite cleaning of Sirhind choe

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 25

After the publication of the news item in the columns of The Tribune regarding monsoon around but Sirhind choe yet to be cleaned, Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill today visited Sirhind Choe and other potential flood-affected areas and directed the respective departments to speed up the cleanliness of the Sirhind choe and other drains before the rainy season. The Deputy Commissioner also directed the SDMs to personally monitor the cleaning of drains in their subdivisions and to look after the rescue operations during any flood situation.

In an order issued to the officials, she directed that in order to deal with any situation like floods in the coming rainy days, the officials of all the departments should work with full urgency and in co-operation and must complete all the preparations related to their respective departments before the onset of rains. She directed the officials of the drainage department to ensure that the cleaning work of the rain drains passing through the district is completed before the onset of rains, so that the drainage of rain water remains smooth. She said that the cleanliness of bridges and culverts on main roads and link roads passing through the district should also be ensured.

