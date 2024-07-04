The Tribune impact: PSHRC takes note of poor Fatehgarh Sahib amenities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a news report carried in these columns regarding the dire situation in Fatehgarh Sahib, where residents are suffering from a lack of basic civic amenities despite the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council having Rs 15 crore funds. The commission has ordered the Executive Officer (EO) of Sirhind Municipal Council to submit a report on the matter before the next hearing scheduled for September 26.

“The commission has perused the detailed news item published in a leading daily newspaper under the caption ‘Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds’, indicating that the Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib Municipal Council has a bank balance of over Rs 15 crore, but the residents are suffering due to poor amenities, including lack of cleanliness, proper streetlights and potable water,” chairperson Justice Sant Parkash said.

Before parting with the order, Justice Sant Parkash directed the forwarding of the order’s copy to the Executive Officer for compliance.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #human rights