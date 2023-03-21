Then DGP, two other IPS officers face major penalty for PM’s security breach

Vishav Bharti
Chandigarh, March 20
For the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab in January 2022, the Punjab Government has initiated disciplinary proceedings for major penalty against then Director General of Police Sidharth Chattopadhyaya and two other IPS officers. The decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Besides, an explanation has been sought from seven more IPS officers. As per a communication sent by the Special Secretary (Home) to the Secretary (Personnel) today, the other two IPS officers besides Chattopadhyaya against whom proceedings for major penalty are to be initiated are Inderbir Singh, the then DIG, Ferozepur Range, and Harmandeep Singh Hans, the then SSP Ferozepur. The seven IPS officers from whom explanations have been called from are Naresh Arora, the then ADGP Law and Order; G Nageshwara Rao, the then ADGP Cyber Crime; Mukhvinder Singh Chhina, the then IGP Patiala Range; Rakesh Agrawal, the then IG Counter Intelligence-cum-ASLO and Nodal Officer; Surjeet Singh, the then DIG Faridkot; and Charanjit Singh, the then SSP Moga.
The communication stated that “why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against them as recommended by the Enquiry Committee.” Punjab’s Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua confirmed the development. He said that earlier, he apprised the Union Home Secretary that the state government was examining the report and the action would be taken against the erring officials soon. On January 5, 2022, the PM’s convoy was stopped for half an hour on a flyover when he was travelling to Ferozepur.
In the dock
- Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, then posted as DGP Punjab
- Inderbir Singh, then posted as DIG, Ferozepur Range
- Harmandeep Singh Hans, then SSP, Ferozepur
Possible action
- Reduction to a lower stage in the time scale of pay
- Compulsory retirement
- Dismissal from service
As per the All India Services (Discipline And Appeal) Rules, 1969
