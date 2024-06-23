‘There is a feeling of alienation among Punjabis’: Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Kang

Malvinder Singh Kang, the newly elected MP from Anandpur Sahib, who is also the chief spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), says that there is a feeling of alienation among Punjabis. It is this anger that had manifested in votes for radical leaders like Amritpal Singh and Sarabjit Singh Khalsa. Punjabis are being discriminated against by BJP, which should make efforts to have a flexible and sympathetic viewpoint towards people of the state, and treat Punjab at par with other states. In conversation with The Tribune’s Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra and Special Correspondent Ruchika M. Khanna on the show, #DecodePunjab, Kang also admitted that the AAP MLAs were not “socially active in their constituencies, while bureaucrats supported Opposition’s candidates. He also said that party supremo Arvind Kejriwal would be out of jail soon. Here is the transcript of the interview:

Q1 . What is the situation in Aam Aadmi Party? There are reports of a brewing rebellion after poor electoral performance. Does the poor show amount to no confidence in the party?

A1. Definitely, we came to power in 2022. In two-and-a-half years, we achieved employment generation, gave free power in times of high inflation and jobs were given only on the basis of merit. There has been a tradition in Punjab to seek lakhs of rupees for giving a government job before AAP came to power. We also increased the supply of water for irrigation through canals. From 20 to 24 per cent land being irrigated with canal waters till 2022, our government has ensured that 45 to 59 per cent land is irrigated by canals. Despite this, we won only three seats, which is a matter of grave concern for the party. We were confident of winning at least 11 seats. Our vote share was similar to that of the Congress, though it did not translate into as many seats as it did for the Congress. We are introspecting on the reasons.

Q2. What conclusions have you drawn from this introspection into the electoral defeat on 10 seats for AAP? And why is the introspection being done separately by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, national general secretary (Organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak and Raghav Chadha?

A 2. When the election results do not meet your expectations, it is imperative to look into every minute reason for introspection. CM Mann is separately calling party leaders from each constituency; Pathak, being the general secretary, is duty bound to take his feedback and Raghav is a senior party leader. The idea is to find reasons why despite doing good work for the public, party failed to win a good number of seats.

Q 3. So, what have been the failings of the AAP Government?

A 3. My individual opinion does not matter but the party’s analysis has found that at some places, we were not able to highlight our achievements of the past two years to the voters. There is a gap between our MLAs and the people. An important conclusion has been that the bureaucracy favoured the Opposition at many places during the elections.

Q 4. Is the bureaucracy against your party?

A 4. Not just during elections, but even before the polls, many bureaucrats were politically aligned with either the Congress or the Akali Dal. For example, during elections, in order to favour an Opposition party’s candidate and discredit the ruling party, a bureaucrat in Chamkaur Sahib issued an eviction notice to people living along the river. In many constituencies, similar instances have come to light. We have been trying to de-politicise the bureaucracy by administrative reshuffle, but that impact of other parties on these officers has not gone. They have been humiliating our party cadres by not giving them an audience when they go to get any public work done. I must add that the AAP is not into any vendetta politics that was common during both the Congress and Akali rule.

Q 5. Do you admit that the gap between your 91 MLAs and the public has been widening?

A 5. Not at all places but in some constituencies we did get a feedback that the MLAs have failed to maintain the decorum of the chair. Each constituency had different issues that impacted the results.

Q 6. During Lok Sabha polls, people complained that their MLAs were not approachable and remained elusive to the voters. Will any action be taken against such MLAs?

A 6. It’s not that the MLAs did not go to their constituencies. But as is the culture of Punjab, these MLAs did not become socially active in their constituencies.

Q 7. CM Bhagwant Mann has said that low-ranking police officials are involved in illicit drug trade. During elections, women voters openly blamed the AAP for failing to control the drug menace. What are the corrective steps taken by the government?

A 7. This is a practical feedback received by the CM that cops have remained posted for 10 to 20 years at police stations located in areas along the International Border with Pakistan. So, definitely, a nexus has developed. An economic interest has developed and there is a comfort level between them and drug smugglers. We are transferring people from one police station to the other to break the nexus. The exercise has started all over Punjab and not just in border areas. Transfers happen at the government’s discretion.

Q 8. Your government did not do much in the past two-and-a-half years to curb drug menace. Recently, 14 drug deaths were reported in 14 days. What has the government done?

A 8. This is not true. There is not one single reason for the drug availability and rampant abuse. The biggest reason was unemployment, and merit while offering employment was ignored in the past. We have started giving job on the merit basis, and have started promoting sports to ensure our youth does not succumb to drugs. We gave 43,000 jobs on merit, and there was no favouritism and no one had to pay bribes.

We should not defame the whole society, and Punjab, as is being done by the BJP. It is not fair. Punjabis have shown their mettle to the arrogant BJP and the Prime Minister during the year-long farmers’ struggle. We share a huge border with Pakistan and the Centre’s Border Security Force (BSF) is manning the borders, still drugs get pushed into the state. CM Mann has told Union Home Minister Amit Shah many times to have a technology-backed solution to keep a check on drones entering Punjab. Shah has not responded. Also, drugs get pushed into the state from Gujarat and Maharashtra, both BJP-ruled states. Now, is this a conspiracy to push the state into drugs or is it their inability to control the drug flow?

Q 9. Do you think there is a conspiracy?

A 9. A large section of society believes that there is a discrimination against Punjab by the Centre. Our rural development fund has been stopped; we have to fight to get GST. A Punjabi farmer is not allowed to protest in his own country’s Capital. Did you see how they stopped Punjab farmers on the borders of Haryana from entering the National Capital? Concrete walls were erected. An elected government’s Council of Ministers makes a decision but the nominated Governor stalls the decision. What does all this convey?

Q 10. Has all this led to the fanning of separatist feelings?

A 10. Not separatism, but it does create a feeling of alienation. Punjab has contributed so much to the nation’s freedom struggle; we contributed to food security and our youth continue to guard the borders. Despite this, the Centre is not willing to give us our capital; they sit silently when other states stake claim to our heritage institutions, like Panjab University and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Q 11. Is there a growing radicalism in Punjab, considering that leaders like Amritpal and Sarabjit Singh Khalsa got elected from two Lok Sabha constituencies?

A 11. No, there is no radicalism. People elected them and we must accept their mandate. Their victory is a sign of people’s sentiments and their anger has come out in the shape of either Amritpal getting elected or the emergence of Deep Sidhu. The Centre should have a flexible, sympathetic viewpoint towards people and decisions must be made within the constitutional framework. Punjab is discriminated against by the Centre.

Q 12. Is a Cabinet reshuffle on the cards?

A 12. Bhagwant Mann will continue to be the Chief Minister of Punjab. Reshuffling and who is to get a ministerial berth is the prerogative of the Chief Minister, though there is no immediate talk of a reshuffle.

Q 13. How would you respond to the Home Minister’s statement made before the Lok Sabha polls about the fall of the AAP Government in Punjab?

A 13. The BJP has a habit to break the elected governments unconstitutionally and illegally. Several Congress governments have been brought down. Even during the Chandigarh Mayoral election, a huge drama was played out and the Supreme Court had to term it “murder of democracy”. The culture of BJP’s illegal and undemocratic functioning is the reason for the BJP not getting the desired mandate in the elections and their seats were limited to 240, as people have strengthened the Opposition.

Q 14. Will the 18th Lok Sabha be different as compared to the last decade’s two Houses?

A 14. Definitely, it will be different because the manner of functioning of PM Modi is dominating as he has always been in the majority. But now his dependency on others like Chandarbabu Naidu and Nitish Kumar has increased.

Q 15. The Congress and the AAP are partners in the INDIA alliance but have not contested elections together in Punjab. The Congress’ vote share has increased but AAP’s share has fallen. Has there been some rethinking that had you fought together in Punjab, your performance could have been better?

A 15. The concept of the INDIA block covers places where the BJP is strong. The first point is that the BJP is not strong in Punjab. Second, the Congress is the principal opposition in Punjab and it is not morally correct to join hands in elections. That was decided on day one. Why we got less seats is being analysed. Why we did not have an alliance with the Congress was the party’s carefully considered decision.

Q 16. Arvind Kejriwal is now in jail. Do you think his wife Sunita Kejriwal can emerge as a big leader?

A 16. Kejriwal is in jail as a result of vendetta politics. I will give you the logic behind this. S. Reddy and Raghav Reddy are prime witnesses against Kejriwal. S. Reddy had given the BJP about Rs 59 crore through electoral bonds. Raghav’s father was given a ticket from the TDP. This is a conspiracy against the AAP. Second, because he is now in jail, the party is being responsible and we believe that he will soon be released and take over the command of the party.

Q 17. So, Sunita is not likely to take over any such responsibility?

A 17. I don’t think so; it is not required. Kejriwal is expected to be released soon.

