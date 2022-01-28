‘Congress, Akalis in it together, won’t act on drugs, sacrilege’: Kejriwal

Says masterminds of sacrilege cases haven’t been punished

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledges greetings of supporters as his convoy passes through a road during his visit ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar. PTI

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji
 Jalandhar, January 28

‘AAP’s was a “Kattar Imandaar Sarkar” and the other political parties had only duped the people, stated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said there had been no justice in sacrilege or drugs cases in Punjab so far, because ‘everyone’ was involved ‘sab mile hue hain’ in protecting the culprits.

Targeting both the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s Congress and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia of the Akali Dal, he termed the recent FIR against the SAD leader a sham and asked people whether those facing charges regarding sand mining and drugs could protect the state?

He asked people to rather opt for the AAP’s Kattar Imandaar sarkar (fiercely honest government). He stated this while addressing a gathering at the town hall in Adampur. Earlier in the day, he also addressed a meeting at Phillaur.

Speaking on sacrilege cases, Kejriwal said, “Have any of those committing sacrilege incidents been punished? Why? Because those who commit these, and the masterminds who send them are all together. If those committing the ‘Bargari kaand’ had been punished, no one would have dared to commit sacrilege at the Darbar Sahib. If the AAP government comes to power, it will punish those committing sacrilege so strictly that no one would dare to insult a religious scripture every again.”

Kejriwal took a pointed dig at Majithia and the state CM. He said, “Aaj nasha khuleaam bik raha hai. Kyon bik raha hai nasha? Kyonki nasha bechne valon ke saath sarkarein mili hui hain. Nautanki karte hain. Ek nautanki kar ke FIR kar di. Aur Channi sahab khoob ghoom rahe hain, ‘Maine FIR kar di’. Vo to khuleaam ghoom raha hai. Pakra usko? Himmat nahi hai inki pakarne ki. Ye saare apas mein mile hue hain. (Today drugs are openly being sold. Why? Because governments side with those selling drugs. They do drama. The FIR was also filed as per drama. And Channi is going around saying I’ve lodged FIR. He is roaming around openly. Did you catch him? They don’t dare to. They are all together in this.”

Kejriwal further added, “If our government comes to power, this entire network of suppliers amounting to not just one or two but hundreds — will be nabbed on a war footing. They will all be nabbed.”

He also added rehabilitation of youths and provision of employment would be part of the plan to counter drugs.    

In his dig at CM Channi with regards to the ED raid, Kejriwal said, “Today allegations are being made against the state CM. That huge stacks of currency have been found in an ED raid on the CM’s relative. This is the state in three months. I wonder how much money they have all earned together. There are allegations of sand mining. On the other hand, another leader is charged with selling drugs. Tell me is the state safe in such hands?”

Kejriwal addressed meetings at Phillaur in support of candidate Principal Prem Kumar and at Adampur, in support of candidate Jeet Lal Bhatti.  

AAP Punjab’s Chief Minister candidate Bhagwant Mann, also addressed the gathering saying AAP has a roadmap ready for the farmers.

