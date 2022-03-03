Indian students walked miles in bone-chilling cold to leave Ukraine's Kharkiv

Tribune News Service

Amritsar/Abohar, March 2

Thousands of Indian students who are trapped in Kharkiv in war-torn Ukraine have been struggling to make it to the Poland and Hungary borders for their safety.

Some have reached back home, yet more than 3,000 Indians were waiting to cross the border to Poland via the Kyiv stretch or Kyiv-Kovel axis. Most of the students are stuck in Lviv, around 60 km from Poland border.

Komal Hasija said a group of students, including her daughter Saumya, have managed to reach Lviv from Kharkiv safely. Now they are looking to find a mode of transport to reach the Poland border.

“In bone-chilling conditions, the students walked for several miles. The Indian Embassy’s assistance is from the Poland border only for repatriation flights,” she said.

Another parent Rekha Mahajan said the girl students, including her daughter, too boarded a train from Kharkiv, but around 700 male students were still stranded in underground hostel of Kharkiv university.

Meanwhile, stranded students said means of transport were not available right now.

Hrithik Godara from Pakka Saharan villahe in Hanumangarh said she along with Lakshita Sharma and Yash Chaudhary from Sriganganagar was among 150 Indian students who reached Uzhhorod National University on Tuesday evening via buses from Lviv. Here they have been accommodated in the sports complex of the university. The place, located 30 km of western border, was so far safe. “Our next destination is Hungary. Students from Ajmer, Sikar and Jaipur are also in this group,” she said.

