In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on social security, education, power

Chandigarh, March 22
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Tuesday presented the supplementary budget.
With maximum amount being set aside for Social security, it seems the government will immediately implement the revised social security pension, including the Rs 1,000 per month for women.
Maximum money has been set aside for social security at Rs 896 crore, education at Rs 463 crore.
Rs 109 crore set aside for power.
This is the first interim budget of the AAP government.
For the first three months, the government is seeking the permission of the House for a revenue expenditure of Rs 37,120 crore.
The Finance Minister Harpal Cheema starts the process for presenting supplementary grants.
Cheema starts presenting his Vote on Account.
