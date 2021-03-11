Third hired killer held for Ludhiana couple’s murder

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

The CIA-2 wing of Ludhiana police has nabbed the third hired killer in the couple murder case. The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Laddu, of Jamalpur Tikoni Park.

The police had on May 26 arrested Harmeet Singh, son of the victims, along with contract killer Balwinder Singh of Jappan colony. The second hired killer, Vikas, alias Doctor, of Shanti Vihar colony was nabbed yesterday.

The police said stolen gold ornaments and a mobile, which was thrown at secluded place, had also been recovered. On May 25, the three accused, allegedly hired by Harmeet, had strangulated the victims, Bhupinder Singh and Sushpinder Kaur, at their residence. The hired killers had taken Rs 2.5 lakh for the crime.